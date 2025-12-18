Near-record warmth ahead of storms and a flash freeze tonight

CLEVELAND — The temperature roller coaster continues up, up, up today, and highs could reach 60 degrees for parts of Northeast Ohio, mainly south of Canton. It will be tough to enjoy, as winds will gust in excess of 40 mph into the afternoon and evening. That wind is ahead of a powerful spring-like cold front later this evening, around 10 or 11 p.m. in the Cleveland metro area, a bit earlier to the west and later to the east. It will avoid the evening commute for most, aside from scattered showers, which is a good thing for today. Unfortunately, this delayed timing is a bad thing for tomorrow morning's commute.
Temperatures will tumble, big time, tonight. It will be in the 50s right before the cold front at 10 p.m. and down below freezing by 6 a.m. as the morning commute commences. That rapid drop with high wind and lots of standing water will lead to a flash freeze across much of the area.
As the cold crashes down, the lake effect snow will pick back up into Friday. 1 to 3 inches are possible during the day Friday in the primary snowbelt, and about an inch in the secondary snowbelt. It will feel like single digits on Friday.
DAILY FORECAST:
Thursday: Evening Rain/Thunder. Warmer & Windy. | High: 57º
Friday: Lake effect snow showers. Windy and Colder. | High: 22º
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy and Warmer. | High: 43º
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. | High: 30º
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. | High: 37º
Tuesday: Rain showers possible. Touch warmer. | High: 42º
Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. | High: 38º
