Ramírez finalist for AL MVP, Vogt finalist for Manager of the Year

Two Guardians were named finalists for two of Major League Baseball’s most prestigious awards Monday evening.

Guardians third baseman José Ramírez was named a finalist for the Baseball Writers' Association of America American League Most Valuable Player Award for the fourth time in his career.

This follows a season in which he became the first player in Major League Baseball history with back-to-back seasons of 30+ doubles, 30+ home runs, and 40+ stolen bases.

Ramírez was one of three finalists named along with New York Yankees Outfielder Aaron Judge and Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.

Guardians Manager Stephen Vogt is a finalist for the award he won just a season ago: the BBWAA American League Manager of the Year. In two seasons as Cleveland’s skipper, Vogt has guided the Guardians to back-to-back AL Central Division Championships.

This year, Vogt managed the club to the largest divisional comeback in Major League history, as Cleveland won the AL Central despite at one point being 15.5 games back.

He is up for the award along with John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays and Dan Wilson of the Seattle Mariners.

Winners will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 13.

