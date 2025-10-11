Local college athlete honored at Cavs 4th Annual Wine & Gold Gala

CLEVELAND — It was a special evening at Rocket Arena for the Cleveland Cavaliers' 4th Annual Wine & Gold Gala, but that was especially true for college-athlete Sumayyah Kemp, an honoree of the event.

An alum of John Hay High School, Kemp grew up in Cleveland with a passion for wrestling, so much so that it led her to join the wrestling team at John Carroll University, becoming the only black Muslim woman on the roster.

“It was just an amazing thing to be a part of. I love the physical aspect of it, and it taught me a lot of self-discipline and confidence that I took with me throughout life,” Kemp said.

Now she gets to trailblaze again, joining the inaugural women's wrestling team at Delaware State University, a Historically Black College and University.

“Sometimes I don't realize the impact I have on people, and tonight definitely showed the work that I put in—not only meant something—but it showed other kids that they should do the same,” Kemp said.

A major part of her journey was the Beat the Streets Cleveland organization, a nonprofit that helps make wrestling opportunities in Cleveland communities.

“Sumayyah does so much for other people. It's great to be in a space where we can do something for her. Now we can be that beacon of hope for her,” said Demetrius Williams, executive director of Beat the Streets Cleveland.

Kemp was a featured guest at the gala tonight, but had no idea about the surprise that came her way.

“[The Cavaliers will] cover your tuition for the remainder of this year.” Cavs star Donovan Mitchell announced while Kemp was honored.

But that wasn't all.

“We know that Beat the Streets is a nonprofit close to your heart, so we're excited to share that the Cavs are going to be donating $20,000 for you to continue the amazing work you do with youth in the Cleveland area.” Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr said.

Kemp felt gratitude and said she plans to give right back to the community that has poured into her.

“I was definitely surprised and definitely grateful. It is a huge honor, and I'm grateful to be here, to be in this position. Being a part of this community is an honor," said Kemp. "I'm thankful to everything that it has given to me, and I plan to give back 10-fold.”