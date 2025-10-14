REPORT: Guardians assistant Correa to join Mets coaching staff

The New York Mets are hiring now former Cleveland Guardians Assistant Coach Kai Correa as a bench coach, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports.

Correa served as Cleveland‘s ML field coordinator/director of defense, baserunning and game strategy since 2024. Prior to that, he was a bench coach and interim manager for the San Francisco Giants.

At the time of this article, the Mets have yet to make an official announcement of his addition to Carlos Mendoza’s staff.