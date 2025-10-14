Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
REPORT: Guardians assistant Correa to join Mets coaching staff

Carolyn Kaster/AP
This is a 2024 photo of Kai Correa of the Cleveland Guardians baseball team. This image reflects the Cleveland Guardians' active roster as of Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, when this image was taken in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
The New York Mets are hiring now former Cleveland Guardians Assistant Coach Kai Correa as a bench coach, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports.

Correa served as Cleveland‘s ML field coordinator/director of defense, baserunning and game strategy since 2024. Prior to that, he was a bench coach and interim manager for the San Francisco Giants.

At the time of this article, the Mets have yet to make an official announcement of his addition to Carlos Mendoza’s staff.

