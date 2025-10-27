Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Orioles hire Guardians coach Craig Albernaz as manager

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
FILE - Cleveland Guardians bench coach Craig Albernaz looks on from the dugout before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, July 14, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
CLEVELAND — One of Stephen Vogt’s right-hand men has landed a managerial role.

The Baltimore Orioles announced Monday that they have hired Craig Albernaz as their next manager.

The 42-year-old most recently served as their Cleveland Guardians associate manager and has been with the club since 2024.

Albernaz departs Cleveland after being part of back-to-back AL Central Championship runs for his first manager role at the professional level.

His only prior managerial experience comes from his time with Short Season Single-A Hudson Valley in 2017 and Single-A Bowling Green in 2018. Now, he gets his first shot as skipper for a Major League Club.

Albernaz is the second assistant to leave Cleveland this offseason, following Kai Correa, who joined the New York Mets as a bench coach.

