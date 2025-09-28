Guardians win AL Central, complete largest divisional comeback ever

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians have won the American League Central division, and have done it in historic fashion.

Following a 4-3 Detroit Tigers loss to the Boston Red Sox, no matter the result of Cleveland’s game with the Texas Rangers on Sunday, the Guardians have clinched the division.

Back in July, Cleveland was as far back as 15.5 games, as they now complete the largest comeback to win a division in Major League Baseball history. It’s the Guardians' 3rd divisional title in four years.

With that Tigers loss to the Red Sox, Cleveland will be the third seed for the American League playoffs and take home-field advantage for a best-of-three game series.

The Guardians will host the Tigers in Game 1 on Tuesday, Sept. 30.