Guardians Luis Ortiz, Emmanuel Clase indicted on charges in connection to sports betting scheme

Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz have been indicted in connection with a scheme to rig bets on pitches thrown in MLB games, according to ESPN.

Ortiz was arrested in Boston on Sunday, ESPN said. Clase is not in U.S. custody.

According to the Department of Justice, prosecutors in Brooklyn indicted the two on the following charges:



Wire fraud conspiracy

Honest services wire fraud conspiracy

Conspiracy to influence sporting contests by bribery

Money laundering conspiracy

The indictment includes numerous examples of pitches that Clase rigged, including one in a game against the New York Mets. In total, Clase caused his co-conspirator bettors to win at least $400,000 in fraudulent wagers, the DOJ said.

In July, Ortiz and Clase were placed on non-disciplinary leave during an investigation into the sports gambling probe.

Ortiz is expected to appear in court in Boston on Monday, the DOJ said. He will be arraigned in the Eastern District of New York at a later date.

The Cleveland Guardians released the following statement:

“We are aware of the recent law enforcement action. We will continue to fully cooperate with both law enforcement and Major League Baseball as their investigations continue. “

The MLB also released a statement:

“MLB contacted federal law enforcement at the outset of its investigation and has fully cooperated throughout the process. We are aware of the indictment and today's arrest, and our investigation is ongoing.”