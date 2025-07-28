Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase placed on non-disciplinary paid leave following gambling investigation

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave following a gambling investigation.

Clase, a three-time All-Star, becomes the second Guardians pitcher to be placed on leave in connection with a sports gambling probe.

Luis Ortiz is also on non-disciplinary leave through Aug. 31.

It was unclear if the cases were related in any way.

The Guardians said in a statement that they “have been informed that no additional players or club personnel are expected to be impacted.”

