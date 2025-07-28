Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase placed on non-disciplinary paid leave following gambling investigation

Charlie Riedel/AP
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase throws during the ninth inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave following a gambling investigation.

Clase, a three-time All-Star, becomes the second Guardians pitcher to be placed on leave in connection with a sports gambling probe.

Luis Ortiz is also on non-disciplinary leave through Aug. 31.

It was unclear if the cases were related in any way.

The Guardians said in a statement that they “have been informed that no additional players or club personnel are expected to be impacted.”

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

