Guardians pitcher under investigation by Major League Baseball

MLB and Guardians refuse to say why
Phil Long/AP
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Luis Ortiz (45) delivers against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Posted
and last updated

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz is under investigation by Major League Baseball for unspecified reasons.

MLB released a statement this morning saying Ortiz has been placed on "non-disciplinary paid leave" until the end of the All-Star break.

The All-Star Game is July 15.

MLB had no other comment.

In a statement, the Guardians said the team has been notified by the MLB and Ortiz "has been placed on leave per an agreement with the Players Association due to an ongoing league investigation."

The Guardians released no other info.

Ortiz has emerged of late as a valued starter in the rotation.

