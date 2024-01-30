Education: I have a journalism degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. I also studied urban real estate development and finance at Cleveland State University.

Current Position/Job Duties: Reporter

Previous Work Experience: Crain’s Cleveland Business, The Plain Dealer, The (Greensboro) News & Record.

Joined News 5: January 2024, as part of the Scripps Journalism Journey Initiative.

Email: michelle.jarboe@wews.com

Twitter: @mjarboe

Most Memorable Stories: I’ve reported on GE Lighting retirees who saved artifacts at Nela Park in East Cleveland, Northeast Ohio families struggling to find safe, affordable places to live, and legal loopholes that real estate investors use to avoid tax increases and fees.

Awards/Honors: My work has been recognized by the Press Club of Cleveland, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, the Alliance of Area Business Publishers and the Society of Professional Journalists.

News Philosophy: Be thoughtful, thorough and fair. No surprises.

Favorite Music: Folk and bluegrass. Old-school country is growing on me.

Favorite Movie: WALL-E.

Favorite Book: Anything (well, almost anything) written by Stephen King.

Favorite Food: Sushi or pho.

Family: I live with my husband and daughter in Collinwood, on Cleveland’s East Side.

Pet: We have a rescue cat who fetches and retrieves. She also loves Legos.

Hobbies & Interests: Hiking, paddleboarding and cooking. I’m fascinated by historic buildings and Cleveland's history.

You're most likely to see me around town at: A yoga, Pilates or indoor cycling class.

Something most people don't know about me: I studied photography and art history in college but fell just short of getting a second degree in studio art.

What I like best about Northeast Ohio: We have amazing access to outdoor recreation, arts and culture here – and a lot of it is free.

On the weekends, I love to: Spend time with my family and catch up on my reading list.