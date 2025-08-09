Body of missing 16-year-old Elyria teen found at the bottom of the Black River

ELYRIA — The body of a 16-year-old missing Elyria teen, who was said to have fallen into the Black River early Thursday morning, was found at the bottom of the river near the East Falls Waterfall basin Saturday afternoon, according to Elyria Police Department Capt. Bill Lantz.

Lantz said the Lorain County Coroner's Office, alongside the teen's family, identified the body as 16-year-old Vincent Pabon.

The captain said that at approximately 3 p.m., a UAV drone operator spotted a body at the bottom of a basin along the riverwalk while operating the drone with thermal imaging capabilities.

Elyria Fire Department responded to the scene, and the body was extracted from the river.

"Our hearts and thoughts go out to the family of Vincent during this very difficult and challenging time," said Lantz. "We extend our deepest condolences and will continue to support them as the investigation continues.”

The captain added that the investigation will transition from a missing person's case to a death investigation, and Elyria detectives are assisting the coroner's office with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Loesch Elyria Police Department at 440-326-1212.

What happened?

Pabon was reported missing by his 24-year-old friend, after he and Pabon had accessed a spot near the river by a trail and were drinking alcohol before Pabon allegedly fell in and had not resurfaced.

The man told officers he tried to pull Pabon out of the water but fell in himself. He said he was eventually able to make it back to the riverbank, but saw no sign of the teen.

The search began just after 8 a.m. on Thursday, and the Elyria Fire Department and other local agencies searched the river with divers, boats, sonar and drones equipped with thermal imaging.

On Thursday, Elyria Police Captain Bill Lantz said the area where Pabon reportedly fell into the river was a challenging environment, explaining the water is 20-25 feet deep downstream from the waterfall at East Falls Riverwalk, and search teams had to navigate obstacles.

Teams searched for 12 hours on Thursday and returned to the river on Friday. On Saturday, Lantz said Elyria police personnel were on foot and bikes along the riverwalk as they searched up until the afternoon, when Pabon was found.

