ODOT rejects new Browns stadium as too tall. Browns push back, citing FAA's OK.

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Transportation says the proposed Browns stadium in Brook Park is too tall – and will pose a risk to planes going in and out of nearby Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

ODOT’s aviation office delivered that message Aug. 1, in a letter to a consultant working with Browns owner Haslam Sports Group on plans for the 176-acre Brook Park stadium district. The agency says it denied a permit for the project, calling it “an obstruction to air navigation.”

That finding conflicts with the stance of the Federal Aviation Administration, which issued a letter in May saying the stadium won’t be a hazard – but must have red lights on the roof so passing pilots can see it. The FAA’s obstruction evaluation group also signed off on temporary construction cranes that will be used to build the enclosed stadium.

The Browns confirmed Friday that they received ODOT's letter.

In an emailed statement, a Haslam Sports Group spokesman said the team’s aviation consultants were surprised, describing the letter as “flatly at odds” with the FAA’s conclusion.

“We’ve already begun working collaboratively with ODOT to explain the stadium’s heights and the detailed work we’ve done more fully, which shows no safety or efficiency issues to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport,” spokesman Peter John-Baptiste wrote. “We look forward to resolving this matter expeditiously and continuing our work to bring this transformative project to Northeast Ohio.”

The potential roadblock comes as Haslam Sports Group is driving toward an early 2026 groundbreaking for the stadium, with the goal of moving in 2029. The Ohio General Assembly approved a $600 million grant for the project in June, tapping unclaimed funds the state is holding from Ohioans' old bank accounts, insurance payouts and other misplaced money.

Watch more about the funding:

Ohio lawmakers settle on unclaimed funds to put $600M into new Browns stadium

RELATED: Ohio lawmakers settle on unclaimed funds to put $600M into new Browns stadium

Haslam Sports Group has said the stadium, a $2.4 billion project, will be recessed about 80 feet into the ground, in the center of a former Ford Motor Co. plant property off Snow and Engle roads, just east of State Route 237 and the airport.

FAA and ODOT records show the building will top out at 221 feet above the ground.

In its recent letter, ODOT’s aviation office says the maximum acceptable height for the building, at that location, is 163 feet – a difference of 58 feet. “Please contact our office to request a permit at these reduced heights,” the letter says.

“This structure may also be permitted at your proposed height at another location further away from the airport,” ODOT’s aviation office added.

Haslam Sports Group and its consultants can ask for a hearing to appeal the denial.

ODOT's letter was addressed to Kenneth Quinn, a Washington, D.C.-based lawyer who specializes in aviation. FAA records list Quinn and his firm, Clyde & Co., as part of the team working on the Brook Park project, along with Virginia-based Capitol Airspace Group.

Quinn sent a follow-up letter to ODOT on Aug. 8, asking for a chance to talk before challenging the denial and asking for a hearing. Haslam Sports Group provided that letter to News 5.

The lawyer said Haslam Sports Group’s consultants never filed a permit application with ODOT. It appears that notices about the stadium filed with the FAA triggered a review of the project by ODOT’s aviation office.

“Give the FAA’s extensive review and aeronautical studies and ODOT’s adoption of rules based on the FAA’s obstruction standards, we are confused by the letter’s justification for the permit denial,” Quinn wrote.

“We respectfully submit that no basis exists for denial of the permit,” he added. “Either an approval or a waiver is warranted, with the denial withdrawn.”

Public records show that the FAA’s obstruction evaluation group, which evaluates everything from cell-phone towers to buildings within a few miles of airports, initially raised concerns about whether the stadium could be a hazard to airspace navigation.

“Negotiations to lower the height of the structure to eliminate the adverse effect were unsuccessful,” the agency wrote in a preliminary findings letter in February.

Ultimately, the FAA signed off, finding that the building won’t hurt visibility for pilots and won’t require a change in flight patterns.

ODOT's recent permit-denial letter also went to the city of Cleveland's Department of Port Control, which oversees Hopkins. In response to a request for comment Friday, a city spokesman said, "this was a decision made by the state, so we are deferring to them."