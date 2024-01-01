Position: Multimedia Journalist
Covers: Wayne County & Holmes County, Nature/Environment
Email: Caitlin.Hunt@wews.com
Twitter: @CaitlinHuntTV
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/p/Caitlin-Hunt-100089800207766/
Education: Ohio University
Previous Work Experience: Multimedia Journalist/Weekend Anchor/Producer at WTHI-TV in Terre Haute, Indiana
Joined News 5: June 2024
Most Memorable Stories: Meeting with the mother of Leeam Pritcher, a 6-year-old boy who became an organ donor after he was killed by his father.
Covering the merger of the only two hospitals in Terre Haute.
News Philosophy: Every person has a story, and each one matters!
Role Models: Barbara Walters, Cecilia Vega, Katie Couric
Favorite Music: Taylor Swift, George Michael, Queen, Elton John, anything pop or rock
Favorite Movie: Funny Girl
Favorite Program: Glee, The Crown, Downtown Abbey
Favorite Book: The Harry Potter Series, anything by Colleen Hoover or Cassandra Clare
Favorite Food: Anything with cheese!
Hobbies & Interests: I love all things musical theatre and pop culture!
You're most likely to see me around town at: If there's a good show at Playhouse Square, I'll be there! If not, you're likely to find me at the movie theater, a bookstore, or a local ice cream shop.
What I like best about Northeast Ohio: I love all of the different cultures and the wide range of activities to do in the area!