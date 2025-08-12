ODOT completes Akron Beltway project

AKRON, Ohio — District Four of the Ohio Department of Transportation just completed its largest project in history.

After more than four years, the $160 million Akron Beltway project is complete. The extensive endeavor stripped down and rebuilt more than 45 miles that connect Akron to the world around it.

The project included three new bridges, three reconstructed bridges and the widening of two bridges. In some cases, like at the Interstate 76 and Route 8 interchange heading north, a new bridge was built to improve safety and make the turn more gradual.

"The original ramps were designed for motors to go 25 miles per hour, which really slowed down traffic and caused congestion," Justin Chesnic with ODOT District Four said. "These new ramps have a design speed of 45 miles per hour. Folks are able to get through the interchange a lot safer with a lot less congestion now that the work is done."

The new pavement for the 45 miles should make for a smoother ride for 110,000 motorists who drive through the area every day.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.