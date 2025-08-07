Cleveland State University finalizing new discounted RTA pass plan

CLEVELAND — Cleveland State University students will no longer receive a Greater Cleveland RTA U-pass beginning this fall semester.

CSU President Laura Bloomberg announced in an email to students last Wednesday that the U-Pass system would no longer be available to students at the end of the summer semester.

Since 2007, all students who were registered for one or more credit hours have been charged the U-Pass fee and granted access to all GCRTA transportation. Most recently, students were charged $57.50 per semester for the pass.

Bloomberg said the charge must stop because of House Bill 96, which states, "special purpose fees and service charges shall not be applied uniformly to all enrolled students."

Greater Cleveland RTA generated $1.4 million of revenue annually from the partnership.

CSU said fewer than half of its students picked up a U-Pass. For students like Ray Feingold, it made a difference.

The computer engineering student said she saved money and explored Cleveland more because of the pass.

She also said public transit felt like a safer option after her car was broken into downtown.

"Why would I use $300 of my own money to buy a parking pass if my car can get robbed?" she said. "I can use the bus. It's a lot safer and a faster, convenient solution for me."

In separate statements to News 5, CSU and GCRTA said they have been working together to come up with a solution.

Bloomberg sent another email to students Tuesday night saying the school is finalizing an opt-in U-Pass program for students. The school plans to host an information session on the new program next Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. via Zoom. Students received a link to the meeting in their emails.