Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

4th Annual Akron Pickle Fest taking place Sunday

Folks were making a pretty big 'dill' about a certain green fruit.
Folks made a pretty big 'dill' about one food by celebrating it with a festival in Akron on Sunday.
4th Annual Akron Pickle Fest taking place Sunday
Posted

AKRON, Ohio — Folks made a pretty big 'dill' about one food by celebrating it with a festival in Akron on Sunday.

The fourth annual Akron Pickle Fest centered around everything pickles.

The festival kicked off with a 5K that took runners through the downtown. Then, the fun moved to Lock Three, where dozens of vendors and food trucks were set up. Each was required to serve at least one pickle-themed item. Pickle lemonade, pickle chips and pickles-on-a-stick were just some of the food.

Local baker Angel Harris challenged herself, though. She brought ten pickle-themed baked goods to the festival. Pickle bread, pickle glass candy, pickle popsicles, and pickle chocolate chip cookies were just some of her inventions. Harris said finding these recipes required a lot of experimentation.

"Pickles and chocolate go pretty good together," she said. "Honestly, bread. Who doesn't love carbs? The frozen pickle was easy to come about because it's just frozen pickle juice."

The fun didn't stop there. Activities continued throughout the day until 5 p.m. A pickle-eating contest, a pickle toss, and live music were just some of the activities planned in the afternoon.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.