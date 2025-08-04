Major construction project begins along Interstate 90

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — Orange barrels and construction vehicles will begin to take over Interstate 90 as work on a new construction project begins.

A $173 million project will completely overhaul pavement on the interstate from Rocky River to Cleveland. Median barrier, overhead light replacements, and some shoulder widening are also a part of the project.

Drainage improvements are also a major part of the project. It will hopefully prevent flooding after heavy rains, which is something many drivers experienced just last week, and heavy back-ups on the interstate.

"These original pipes have been in there for over 50 years," ODOT Public Information Officer Brent Kovacs said. "We don't really know what condition we are going to find those old pipes in. It's going to be a huge improvement of new pipes that will help drain the water in the future."

Work begins Monday during off-peak hours. Crew will lay down temporary pavement in the Hilliard and West Boulevard stretch.

Beginning Friday, August 8, eastbound traffic between Hilliard Boulevard and Alger Road will be reduced from four to three lanes.

The project should be completed in October 2028. Other lane restrictions and ramp closures will be announced throughout the project's duration.