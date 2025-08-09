Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Holden Arboretum offers summer fun

While fall is the peak time to visit, the arboretum offers some beautiful views and activities in the summer.
The warm, beautiful weather we're having makes it the perfect time to head to the Holden Arboretum.
KIRTLAND, Ohio — The warm, beautiful weather we're having makes it the perfect time to head to the Holden Arboretum.

The arboretum boasts hundreds of trees, plants, and wildlife. You can get a closer look at all of it with the Murch Canopy Walk. The walk is 65 feet above the ground and puts you right amongst the trees.

Until September, 18 colorful animal sculptures will be on display for the Forest Forms exhibit. Each sculpture comes with a story, and there's a scavenger hunt for kids.

Whether you're interested in learning more about plants native to Ohio or just take a walk, employees say the arboretum is something special.

"This place is absolutely gorgeous," Guest Services Manager Marcus Lehmann said. "The guests that come here, the members, everyone is kind. This place is just special."

The Holden Arboretum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets for adults are $20 and tickets for kids are $14. Members get in for free.

