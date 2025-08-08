Frustrations and orange barrels still present along Cleveland's Carnegie Avenue

CLEVELAND — Orange barrels, construction workers, and frustration are still present along Cleveland's Carnegie Avenue.

Bee Clean Car Wash Co-Owner Lenny Weiss continues to fight to keep his almost 60-year-old business open during construction.

"It's going to be winter time," he said. "I don't know if we can survive another year without our business back."

Since February, Weiss, along with other Carnegie Avenue business owners, has been voicing concerns about the construction on Carnegie Avenue. All of them say the project, which spans from East 55th to East 79th streets, prevents customers from getting to their businesses.

When News 5's Caitlin Hunt met with Weiss and other business owners in May, things had improved after the city listened to their request to open the roadway.

Carnegie Avenue business owners say things are better as construction continues

That quickly changed when construction moved from the south side of the road to the north side, leaving more obstacles for customers.

"A lot of the customers, when they do show up, say, 'Boy! I had a tough time getting here," Weiss said.

Weiss and Hunt took a ride in the area to see what those customers meant.

The two started on East 55th Street and Carnegie Avenue, where they were quickly detoured. Then, they followed the detour signs back to Carnegie Avenue and its long row of orange cones.

Things became more difficult when they reached East 79th Street, where there was confusion at the light on which direction to go. The two turned onto Cedar Avenue and relied on Weiss's knowledge to get back to the car wash.

Weiss said the lack of signage and clear direction is why customers are staying away.

"We need more signage directed at how customers can get to the businesses, where the hoops are, and how to navigate them," he said.

Caitlin Hunt took Weiss's concerns to the city, and a spokesperson responded via email.

The city said one detour Hunt and Weiss encountered on their drive would reopen in a few days as a two-way once the asphalt is placed. The city said crews were using a faster-drying asphalt to help speed up the project and keep access to the businesses open.

News 5 also asked the city if it was considering offering any assistance to the struggling businesses, like opening more roads or putting up more signage. The city responded with "due to the nature of this work, roadway construction will at times result in inconveniences to the traveling public as well as the businesses on Carnegie." The city also said it does its best to mitigate any concerns it receives.

There may not be any relief for Weiss. Cones have not popped up on Carnegie between East 79th Street and Martin Luther King Drive, right in front of Bee Clean Car Wash. It's a part of the second phase of the Carnegie Avenue rehabilitation project, which should be completed in December 2026.