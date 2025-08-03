Chardon Arts Festival highlights local artists, raises money for the community

CHARDON, Ohio — Over 80 artists gathered in Chardon Square on Sunday for the 44th annual Chardon Art Festival.

Artists from Chardon, the state, and the region gather each year to showcase their latest works. Different artistic media are represented at the festival, including woodwork, glass-stained pieces, and jewelry.

"Art definitely draws people to the community," Sylvia McGee, the president of The Chardon Square Association, said. "It helps make Chardon a pretty special place."

This year's featured artist has a particularly special artistic journey.

Simone Majetich is a local family physician and mom. She turned to finger painting with oils during the pandemic in 2020.

"I was looking for a creative outlet at the time," she said.

Five years later, she has her colorful landscapes and animals proudly on display alongside her series of children's books.

She hopes her story shows others the power of embracing creativity.

"You don't have to do something majorly significant in this life," she said. "Just do what you love, and you might come across other people you touch in small, little ways."

With around five thousand people expected to visit Chardon Square throughout the day, the festival is sure to make an impact on the Chardon Square Association, a non-profit that organizes the event. The festival is a fundraising event to help beautify the town.

"We've put up benches in the square," McGee said. "We've put up a clock tower. We also decorate the square at Christmas. It's a beautiful time of year. Everything we put up the square association purchases.

The Chardon Art Festival is running Sunday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.