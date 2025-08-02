Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week continues with Fan Fest

CANTON, Ohio — The Hall of Fame City has been all a buzz this week as four football players were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The enshrinement ceremony takes place Saturday afternoon at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Outside, there was a celebration that all football fans could take part in.

The first annual Fan Fest was held on the museum's campus. Food trucks, live music and family-friendly activities were all on site.

The new event is a chance to get everyone involved in the Hall of Fame experience, including the City of Canton.

"Sometimes you have to take a step back and appreciate the football world's, the sports world's focus is on Canton, Ohio this weekend," Rich Derosiers, Chief Communications Officer with the Pro Football Hall of Fame, said. "Nowhere else in the world is there 100 members of a sports hall of fame in the same place at the same time as they come together in Canton, Ohio."

Fan Fest is free and open until 8 p.m. Saturday. It reopens Sunday and will close before Sunday's Concert for Legends, which features the band Nickelback.