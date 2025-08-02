Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week continues with Fan Fest

Fan Fest, a free event on the Hall of Fame campus, invites everyone to take part in the festivities.
The Hall of Fame City has been all a buzz this week as four football players were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week continues with Fan Fest
HoF Fan Fest.jpg
Posted

CANTON, Ohio — The Hall of Fame City has been all a buzz this week as four football players were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The enshrinement ceremony takes place Saturday afternoon at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Outside, there was a celebration that all football fans could take part in.

The first annual Fan Fest was held on the museum's campus. Food trucks, live music and family-friendly activities were all on site.

The new event is a chance to get everyone involved in the Hall of Fame experience, including the City of Canton.

"Sometimes you have to take a step back and appreciate the football world's, the sports world's focus is on Canton, Ohio this weekend," Rich Derosiers, Chief Communications Officer with the Pro Football Hall of Fame, said. "Nowhere else in the world is there 100 members of a sports hall of fame in the same place at the same time as they come together in Canton, Ohio."

Fan Fest is free and open until 8 p.m. Saturday. It reopens Sunday and will close before Sunday's Concert for Legends, which features the band Nickelback.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.