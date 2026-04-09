'Big Lou Crew' closes in on money needed, rallies for wheelchair-accessible SUV for 2-year-old

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio — A "sweet" update for a Geauga County family trying to raise money to buy an accessible SUV for their 2-year-old son, who has severe epilepsy and complex medical needs.

Last month, News 5 first told you how Tonya Peto has been working to raise at least $30,000 to convert an SUV with a wheelchair lift for her son, Louie Peto.

WATCH:

Geauga County toddler with epilepsy needs help getting around

RELATED: 'Big Lou Crew' rallies behind 2-year-old with epilepsy to help raise money for wheelchair-accessible SUV

Since that story aired, more than $ 27,000 has been donated online.

After seeing that news story, Cowboy Creamery in Middlefield decided to host a fundraiser Wednesday night for the Peto family.

News 5 is told the event drew more than 1,000 people and raised more than $20,000 for the family.

Peto said they now have enough money to buy the SUV they need and will continue to work toward getting the proper equipment installed.

Peto, a mother of two who unexpectedly became a widow last year, told News 5 she burns a lot of energy taking Louie from his custom wheelchair to a traditional carseat, which does not support his head or neck the way it should, and then stowing the wheelchair in her car.

"I don't know what's next, but I'm trying to think ahead to those things and try to get ahead of some of those," Peto said.

News 5 Unphased by camera and TV lights, 2-year-old Louie Peto enjoys his midday nap.

"He's getting bigger — he's getting heavier, and he's going to need wheelchairs, and he's going to need that assistance getting into the vehicles," friend Kathy Greenwald previously told News 5.

To donate to help pay for the installation of any needed equipment, or to learn more, CLICK HERE.

Clay LePard is the Ashtabula, Geauga and Portage counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @ClayLePard, on Facebook ClayLePardTV or email him at Clay.LePard@wews.com.