'Big Lou Crew' rallies behind 2-year-old with epilepsy to help raise money for wheelchair-accessible SUV

It's not easy getting around for two-year-old Louie Peto.

The Chesterland toddler has severe epilepsy and complex medical needs. His mother, Tonya Peto, is trying to raise at least $30,000 to convert an SUV with a wheelchair lift to help transport him.

The goal: make getting Louie to his many doctor visits and in and out of the car safer and easier.

Tonya Peto. Tonya Peto with Louie, center, and nine-year-old son AJ.

Peto, a mother of two who unexpectedly became a widow last year, told News 5 she burns a lot of energy taking Louie from his custom wheelchair to a traditional carseat, which does not support his head or neck the way it should, and then stowing the wheelchair in her car.

"I don't know what's next, but I'm trying to think ahead to those things and try to get ahead of some of those," Peto said.

"He's getting bigger — he's getting heavier, and he's going to need wheelchairs, and he's going to need that assistance getting into the vehicles," friend Kathy Greenwald said.

In addition to the traditional fundraiser, more than 200 people have purchased t-shirts that read "Big Lou Crew," a nod to the village that's helping raise this toddler. To buy one or other fundraiser items, click here.

For Peto's friends, the fundraiser is crucial.

"They deserve the support — he deserves the support — Tonya is just an amazing mother, and she has been nothing but his biggest cheerleader this entire time," friend Kathy Greenwald said. "For her, it's hard to ask for help. I think this is just a great way to say, 'hey, this is how you can help.'"

So far, more than $3,000 has already been raised.

"It brings tears to my eyes — see people I know that they've already done so much, and for them to do more — it's heartwarming," Peto said.

To donate or learn more information, click here.

Clay LePard is the Ashtabula, Geauga and Portage counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @ClayLePard, on Facebook ClayLePardTV or email him at Clay.LePard@wews.com.