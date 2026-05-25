How to watch Memorial Day Your Service Special

On Monday, News 5 is honoring those who lost their lives while serving our country with a Memorial Day Your Service Special.

The special will air at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the player below:

Morning Rush

Memorials from World War I, the Korean War, World War II and the Vietnam War are at the center of Geauga County.

Now, new names will be added to the Killed in Action Memorial.

RELATED: Geauga County adds two names to Killed in Action Memorial

In Lorain County, one Gold Star brother is starting to heal decades after his loved one was killed in action.

These are just a few of the stories that will be featured in our special.

