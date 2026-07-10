1 p.m.: Funeral held for Rittman Sergeant Scott Ries

At 1 p.m. on Friday, the Rittman community will be coming together to say their final farewell to Sergeant Scott Ries.

You can watch the funeral live in the player below:

News 5 livestream event

Following the funeral, a procession will travel to Rittman Cemetery, passing the police station along the way.

The route will head south on State Route 94, west on U.S. 76, south on State Route 57 to Rittman Road, and slow as it passes the police department on Ohio Avenue.

The procession will then take Metzger Road to Sunset Drive before ending on DeCourcey Street.

Officials are limiting the gravesite service to family and local law enforcement.

Ries served in law enforcement for nearly three decades.

He joined the Wayne County Sheriff's Office in 1996 and later moved to the Rittman Police Department in 2015.

Ries leaves behind his wife of 29 years and their two daughters.

Friends say they will remember him for the way he lived and want the community to never forget his decades of service.

Friend and fellow officer honors Sgt. Scott Ries with t-shirt fundraiser for family

RELATED: Friend and fellow officer honors Sgt. Scott Ries with t-shirt fundraiser for family

"We were deputies together — when he got promoted to sergeant, he became my sergeant and we worked midnight shift for many years," former deputy Jason Crawford said. "He left the sheriff's office before I did and when I decided to leave the sheriff's office, he got me on at Rittman."

What happened?

Ries was killed Sunday while responding to a dispute that also claimed the lives of Christine McWilliams and her 13-year-old daughter, McKinley.

Body cam footage shows Medina deputies ducking for cover during fatal Rittman police shooting

RELATED: Rittman police officer among 4 dead in Wayne County

Eight people were shot in total.

A Wayne County Sheriff's Department K-9, Vick, was shot and is in serious condition.

Two of the four SWAT team members were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and are in stable condition.

The other two were treated at the scene.

The suspect died by suicide.

