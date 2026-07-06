Rittman police officer among 4 dead in Wayne County

RITTMAN, Ohio — Four people are dead, including a Rittman police officer, following a violent night in Wayne County.

Speaking to reporters in the early morning hours, Sheriff Tom Ballinger said that the dispatch center received 911 calls around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday "for some type of disturbance and shots fired." Responding officers immediately started taking fire, according to the sheriff.

One police officer was killed, and two others were injured. A K9 from the sheriff's department was also injured. Ballinger said the suspect and "two victims" are dead.

What Ballinger told reporters:

Rittman officer killed

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded.

News 5 Cleveland

A News 5 crew was on scene around Cheyenne Drive as they saw drones and a helicopter in the air. They also watched as law enforcement ran through front lawns and backyards, and asked residents how many people were in their house. Their focus appeared to be on a two-story home. A K9 cruiser had bullet holes in the windshield.

Last night, the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol asked people to avoid the area near Rittman High School.

Watch Good Morning Cleveland from 5 to 7 for more updates:

Good Morning Cleveland at 5