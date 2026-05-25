Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery: Where every veteran rests with honor

RITTMAN, Ohio — The markers stand 42 inches tall, 13 inches across and 4 inches thick. Much like the men and women they represent, they stand alone — but together they form a lasting, collective image at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

"This is one of the most beautiful places in the world to me," Kat Johnson of the Ohio Western Reserve Ladies said.

This soil is revered territory. Veterans arrived, served and departed. What remains is a sacred domain.

"It's hard to put into words, but it's beyond special," said Rudy Arnold, director of the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

On this day, 103 veterans were welcomed to their final resting place. Twenty-four solitary notes of taps cradled their memories. Visitors stood hushed and reverent as names were read and a bell rang in tribute.

"Each time we come down, it means more to me," said David Jacobs, a U.S. Army veteran.

A gun volley shattered the quiet as the ceremony drew to a close.

The Ohio Western Reserve Ladies is a group that shows up at the cemetery every day — even when no one else can — ensuring every veteran is honored with dignity, remembrance and community presence.

"We're here to make sure that that journey is not one of loneliness," Johnson said.

The bond they share is not one of blood, but it is family just the same. Jacobs, who attended the ceremony, recognized what that presence means.

No veteran is buried alone here. It is a demonstrated resolve.

"It allows us to talk about them," Johnson said.

For Johnson, the mission is deeply personal. Her father's memory remains as close as ever.

"I miss him like it was yesterday," Johnson said.

Arnold said the work carried out at the cemetery must continue.

"We put such a high importance on it, and it's something I think we need to continue," Arnold said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

