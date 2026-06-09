Geauga County commissioners approve road name change to honor 2-year-old boy who died from SUDC

A short stretch of Osmond Road just north of Butternut Road in Burton Township has a new name after Geauga County commissioners voted Tuesday morning unanimously to change it in honor of Levi Beck, a toddler who died last year from SUDC, known as Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood.

The proposed road renaming involved a small 1/10-mile section of Osmond Road, with the Beck family home being the only address affected. The road is now called Levi Lane.

The boy's father, Geoffrey Beck, told News 5 the goal of the road renaming was to keep their son's name in the community and raise awareness of SUDC.

The rare category of death involves one out of every 100,000 children. While Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS, applies to children under 1 year old, SUDC involves children between the ages of one and 18.

Watch more about Levi from News 5's Geauga County Beat Reporter Clay LePard:

Family pushes for road name change after 2-year-old's death classified as SUDC

RELATED: Family pushes for road name change after 2-year-old's death classified as SUDC