Why is there no major brand hotel anywhere in Geauga County — and could that soon change?

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio — In a county with 95,000 people and spanning 400 square miles, it almost seemed unbelievable.

But several viewers brought to News 5 the fact that Geauga County does not have a major chain hotel anywhere in the county.

A quick search online will find Airbnbs, VRBO options, as well as small boutique properties boasting a handful of rooms.

Then there's Punderson Manor Lodge in Newbury, a facility run by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources with about 30 rooms.

But for anyone looking for a familiar hotel brand, the nearest option involves driving out of the county, sometimes more than 20 miles, to places like Solon, Concord, Painesville, Willoughby, Madison or Mayfield Heights.

At Century Village in Burton, organizers regularly bring in visitors from across the region for events like the Antique Power Show, which takes place this weekend.

Jim Vinecourt, the treasurer at Century Village and also the owner of two Airbnb properties in Burton, said the lack of nearby lodging creates a real problem.

"We need rooms," he said. "People want to come and enjoy their weekend and if they have to drive here and they don't have anywhere to stay, they have to go."

In 2020, the Red Maple Inn closed in Burton and has since been converted into a treatment facility.

In nearby Middlefield, Mayor Ben Garlich has spent years working to bring a branded hotel to the area.

The village commissioned a study a couple of years back that supported the idea of a branded hotel with about 50 to 60 rooms.

Garlich said the need comes from all directions.

"I've had requests from the Amish community — they have busloads coming in of family — guess where they stay?" Garlich said. "They're tired of packing them in their homes. I have industries here with employees with national companies. Where do they stay — same situation. I hear from residents constantly saying, 'my daughter is getting married, where should my guests stay?' I get tired of diverting out of Middlefield — I like to bring things to Middlefield, not send them away."

Is there a chance one could come soon?

Now, there may be movement.

The Village of Middlefield released a statement to News 5 saying a local family business, Ohman Family Living, is exploring the possibility of building a boutique hotel in the village.

The Village of Middlefield has recognized the need for hotel accommodations for many years as our community continues to grow and attract more visitors. We are pleased that Ohman Family Living at Briar, a local family with deep roots in Middlefield has demonstrated commitment to the community and is exploring the opportunity to help address that need.



Following the successful development of the independent living cottages and the ongoing redevelopment of the former A.J. Jordak Elementary School into a new 65-unit independent living campus, Briar has consistently invested in projects that strengthen our Village. A thoughtfully designed boutique hotel would not only provide much needed accommodations for visitors, but also complete the continued growth of our downtown area and support local businesses. We appreciate Briar’s continued investment in Middlefield Village and its commitment to enhancing our community for residents and visitors alike.



It is not clear whether or when a hotel will come to fruition, but for places like Century Village, it represents hope of increased out-of-town visitors in the future.

"We're just trying to keep the history going," Vinecourt said.

Clay LePard is the Ashtabula, Geauga and Portage counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @ClayLePard, on Facebook ClayLePardTV or email him at Clay.LePard@wews.com.