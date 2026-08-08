1 dead, several injured in Geauga County crash

One person is dead, and several others are injured after a head-on crash in Troy Township early Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Around midnight, a sedan was traveling westbound on Route 422 when it drove left of center, striking a hatchback head-on, OSHP said. The sedan then traveled off the road and overturned.
One juvenile occupant was transported to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced deceased. Another juvenile occupant was transported with life-threatening injuries, OSHP said.
Multiple other occupants involved in the crash were transported to a nearby hospital, OSHP said.
Drugs and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, OSHP said.
The crash is still under investigation.
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