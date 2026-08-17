Former Hambden Township Fire Department treasurer accused of embezzling $1.6M

A former Hambden Township Fire Department employee was arraigned Monday afternoon for allegedly embezzling over $1 million from the fire department, according to the Geauga County Prosecutor's Office.

Richard Vandevander is facing charges of aggravated theft of $1.5 million or more, telecommunications fraud, forgery, falsification and money laundering. Prosecutors said he embezzled $1.6 million over 3.5 years.

Vandevander formerly served as both the treasurer and assistant chief of the Hambden Township Fire Department.

On July 27, Hambden Township's fire chief reported to the prosecuting attorney that he suspected "a major theft of funds" from the fire department, the prosecutor's office said.

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It was found that from January 2023 to May 2026, Vandevander converted funds through a series of transfers and numerous checks. The prosecutor's office said Vandevander wrote the checks and made them payable to himself.

On checks that required additional signatures, Vandevander forged the necessary signatures. When financials were provided, Vandevander presented QuickBooks information that omitted the transfers and checks, the prosecutor's office said.

Investigators said nearly half of the money taken, $800,000, came from a state grant meant to help pay for the design and construction of a new fire station.

Prosecutors said the alleged theft should not jeopardize that project.

Investigators said it appears all the stolen funds were used by Vandevander to cover gambling losses.

While the investigation continues, the prosecutor's office said Monday that it does not appear anyone else stole money from the fire department.

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