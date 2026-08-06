Chief calls missing fire department money 'deceitful criminal act'

HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, OH — A Geauga County fire chief called missing money from his department a "deceitful criminal act," but released few other details about how it happened.

Hambden Fire Chief Scott Hildenbrand said he learned last week that “a large amount of money” was taken by a long-time employee without permission.

The chief said investigators have not determined how much was taken, but last week Hambden Township Trustees voted to advance the fire department $100,000.

Hildenbrand did not address the missing money during a township trustee meeting Wednesday.

In fact, the only mention of the situation came from Trustee Dave Johnson who read a statement explaining the fire department is a separate entity that the township contracts with for services.

“Therefore, we do not any financial oversight over them,” said Johnson. “On the advice of counsel, we cannot comment further due to the on-going criminal investigation.”

Hildenbrand, who also serves as Geauga County’s sheriff, would not comment on the case following the meeting and would not answer a question about how he learned of the missing money.

Hambden Fire Department is organized as a non-profit organization.

According to a tax filing dated July 2025, the fire department had 34 employees including Hildenbrand.

The chief was the highest paid employee according to the department’s filing which said Hildenbrand received $89,400 in compensation while averaging 40 hours of work per week.