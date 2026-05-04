How Hambden Fire is paying for $8.75 million new fire department without raising any taxes

HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Dozens gathered along Old State Road in Hambden Township to celebrate the start of construction on a new fire department.

The site sits about a little less than half a mile away from the current station. The $8.75 million project is being funded by state and federal grants, with no cost to local taxpayers. That breaks down to approximately $2 million from the state and nearly $7 million from the federal government, through a grant in the 2024 U.S. Department of Agriculture appropriations bill.

News 5 Renderings show what the new fire station is set to look like.

The new 18,000-square-foot station will be roughly double the size of the existing space. It will also include a community room that can be used for a variety of purposes, including as a polling location, allowing two township precincts to vote within Hambden Township for the first time.

"Right now, two precincts in the township, when they go to vote, they have to go out of the township to vote," Chief Scott Hildenbrand said.

Assistant Chief Dave Peterson said the current building was never designed to be a fire station.

"This building was used as an auto body shop," Peterson said. "It was not built as a fire station in the beginning."

The department has operated out of the same structure for about 70 years, with only three additions and periodic upgrades along the way. Right now, lockers are positioned on wheels so they can be moved for space as needed, and there is only one shower for crews to use following a call.

"It's tight in here, guys are tucked between trucks, and it's not been a great situation for us," Peterson said. "Simple things like washing the trucks — we got to pull them out on the pad. It is not fun in the winter, I can assure you that."

News 5 Assistant Chief Dave Peterson calls the project a long time coming, and showed News 5 some of the issues with the current station.

Chief Scott Hildenbrand said the grant funding made the project possible without placing any burden on residents.

"We're able to make this addition to the township and improve safety for everybody and comfort for everybody for a station occupied 24/7 without asking the taxpayers for any money," Hildenbrand said. "I think that's huge. How can you be against that?"

Crews hope to move into the new station in the summer of 2027. To learn more about the project, click here.

Clay LePard is the Ashtabula, Geauga and Portage counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @ClayLePard, on Facebook ClayLePardTV or email him at Clay.LePard@wews.com.