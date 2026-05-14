2 dead after plane crashes into house in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio — Two people are dead after a plane crashed into an Akron home on Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Canterbury Circle, a residential neighborhood in the southern part of the city.

Akron Fire said both of the deceased were located inside the aircraft.

No one in the house was injured, but two homes were evacuated.

The home did catch fire, and heavy black smoke was reported in the area, Akron Fire said.

Neighbor Christi Gould was home with her children at the time and said her lights flickered before she heard the plane crash into the home.

“We were sitting there, the power flickered for a few seconds, and then I heard the whining of a plane," Gould said. "We have the regional airport up the street, and so you can hear these planes all the time, and you just heard a real quick whining of it like it was revving and then all of a sudden ‘boom,’ explosion. And our house shook, and it scared the crap out of us. And everybody started running outside to see what happened and where it was."

Gould said the owner of the house that was hit was in the basement, and his children were upstairs at the time of the crash.

“I spoke to him earlier, and his two children were napping, actually. He was able to get everybody out, and his wife was at work," Gould said.

Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area at this time.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash and have issued the following statement:

"A Piper PA-28 crashed into a house in Akron, Ohio, around 3:45 p.m. local time on Thursday, May 14. Two people were on board. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide further updates."

The Ohio State Highway Patrol also sent a statement:

"The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that a 1963 Piper Cherokee single‑engine aircraft crashed into a home off Canterbury Circle in Akron, west of Interstate 77, at approximately 1545 hrs. The aircraft had departed from Akron Fulton Airport, located east of the crash site. The impact caused a structure fire, and all occupants of the residence were able to escape safely.



There were two occupants of the aircraft, both of whom sustained fatal injuries. No injuries have been reported to bystanders on the ground.



The crash remains an active investigation, and troopers, local law enforcement, fire, and EMS personnel continue to assess the scene. Residents are encouraged to avoid the area while emergency crews remain on site. More information will be provided when it becomes available."

News 5 has crews on the scene. This story will be updated.