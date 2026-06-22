Pilot killed in Geauga Co. plane crash remembered for giving back, inspiring next generation of pilots

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio — Pilot Tom Cunningham is being remembered for the hours and hours he spent helping and inspiring others.

Cunningham, 76, of Rome, Ohio, died alongside John Taipale, 71, and Alexander Taipale, 40, both of Geneva, when their single-engine Piper Comanche 250 crashed in a field about one mile east of the Geauga County Airport Saturday afternoon.

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Larry Diemand co-owned the Comanche with Cunningham for years.

News 5 Larry Diemand points to the plane he and Cunningham owned for years — the same plane that crashed on Saturday near the Geauga County Airport.

"Tom was a very good pilot," Diemand said. "I don't understand it really. It doesn't make any sense to me."

Diemand told News 5 that Cunningham went out of his way to inspire the next generation of aviation enthusiasts by flying hundreds of kids as part of the Geauga County Airport's Young Eagles program.

Geauga County Airport leaders estimated that the number exceeded 700 kids over the years.

"He really enjoyed it — he was always there," Diemand said. "Yes, and he wanted to share that [passion] with everyone he could. There's nothing like [flying with] young kids. It's like magic. I think it's good to remember Tom that way."

In 2024, Cunningham flew emergency supplies collected by his church to those affected by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina.

The plane flew out of Geauga County to Youngstown and western Pennsylvania before crashing on its return.

"They were doing a day trip or something and they were on their way home," Middlefield Fire Assistant Chief Ben Reed said.

The FAA's initial report listed the cause as "unknown circumstances."

The NTSB removed the plane early Monday and told News 5 the investigation is ongoing, including a review of all factors that could have led to the crash — a process that typically takes months or even years.

The Young Eagles event Cunningham volunteered with is still scheduled for this Saturday, June 27 at the Geauga County Airport.

Airport leaders said Cunningham would have loved to see the pancake breakfast event continue. It runs from 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. and includes free airplane rides for kids ages 8-17 (weather permitting and parent or guardian permission required). The event costs $10 for adults, $5 for children (3-12), and is free for children under 3.

CLICK HERE to learn more or register.

Clay LePard is the Ashtabula, Geauga and Portage counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @ClayLePard, on Facebook ClayLePardTV or email him at Clay.LePard@wews.com.