State auditor reviewing complaint against Hambden Fire Department

HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, OH — A spokesperson for Ohio’s state auditor confirmed the office is reviewing a complaint about Hambden Fire Department following the announcement by the department’s chief that a “large amount of money” was taken by a longtime employee without permission.

Hambden Fire Chief Scott Hildenbrand said the exact amount of missing money would not be determined until the investigation wraps up.

But as News 5 Investigators previously reported, it was so much money that Hambden Township trustees voted to advance the fire department $100,000.

And, in a news release announcing the missing money, Hildenbrand wrote that, “There will undoubtedly be another request,” before the township is scheduled to make its next quarterly payment to the department in October.

Hildenbrand, who also serves as Geauga County’s sheriff, refused to comment on the case, or say how he learned of the missing money citing an on-going investigation.

The chief also has not released the name of the "longtime employee" he said took the money.

RELATED: Chief calls missing fire department money 'deceitful criminal act'

Chief calls missing fire department money 'deceitful criminal act'

So far, public records requests for fire department banking records, pay records, lists of authorized signers on bank accounts as well as separation agreements the fire department entered into with former employees has only resulted in an email from a lawyer who said he’s looking into the requests.

News 5 Investigators also requested copies of contracts between Hambden Township and the fire department.

Meeting minutes showed the value of those contracts rose nearly 37% from $580,000 in 2024 to $792,750 in 2026.

At a meeting of township trustees last week, Chairman Dave Johnson stressed that the fire department is a separate entity that the township contracts with to provide services.

Records show Hambden Fire is a separate non-profit organization.

“Therefore, we do not have any financial oversight over them,” said Johnson. “On advice of counsel, we cannot comment further due to the on-going criminal investigation.”

A spokesperson for the state auditor did not detail the nature of the complaint that the office received but said the auditor of state is reviewing the information and the office’s oversight role in the matter.