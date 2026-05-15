Cleveland Marathon 2026: the route, road closures, parking & more

CLEVELAND — The 2026 University Hospitals Cleveland Marathon will take place this weekend.

Thousands of racers are expected to compete with their loved ones lining the route to show their support.

The 5K and 10K take place Saturday morning at 7:30. The full marathon will be Sunday morning at 7:30.

All races begin at Saint Clair Avenue and Mall B in Downtown Cleveland. Runners in the 5K and 10K will get views of Downtown Cleveland on their run. A new marathon route will take runners from Downtown Cleveland to the Tremont neighborhood, along the Shoreway and into Lakewood.

Click here for the full route.

Road closures will begin Saturday in the Downtown Cleveland area at 7:30 am and will last until about 10 a.m.

On Sunday, roads in Downtown Cleveland will close at midnight and reopen at 1 p.m. Other roads will close throughout the morning. Closures along the Shoreway will start at 6 a.m., and West 117th to Cranford in Lakewood will close from 8:30 to noon.

Click here for more on closures.

Runners and supporters are also encouraged to think ahead when it comes to parking. Taking public transit is encouraged by race organizers. If you still want to drive, drivers can park in any lot that is open to the public. Race organizers also suggest the following lots close to the start and finish line:

Huntington Park Garage

1141 W. 3rd St.

Cleveland, OH 44114

Willard Parking Garage

601 Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44114

(Enter off Lakeside Avenue only)

200 Public Square Garage

320 Superior Ave., Downtown Cleveland, OH 44114

Rockwell Garage

802 Rockwell Ave., Downtown Cleveland, OH 44114

515 Euclid Ave

515 Euclid Ave., Downtown Cleveland, OH 44114

Galleria Garage

100 Erieview Plaza Cleveland, OH 44114

Memorial Plaza Garage

300 St Clair Ave., Downtown Cleveland, OH 44114

Aecom Parking Garage - (SATURDAY ONLY) - No access on Sunday

1301 E 6th St., Cleveland, OH 44114

777 Rockwell Garage (24hr)

777 Rockwell Ave., Downtown Cleveland, OH 44114