2 seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash; SR 14 closed

Two people were seriously injured after a two-car crash took place on State Route 14 Wednesday, according to the Streetsboro Police Department.

According to the department, at 12:51 p.m., police and Streetsboro Fire responded to the crash just west of the Lake Rockwell Bridge.

The two people involved in the crash were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries, police said.

Streetsboro Police said SR 14 will remain closed as they and the Summit Metro Crash Response Team investigate the cause of the collision.