Aurora enters spotlight as filming location for Kate Beckinsale & Dermot Mulroney movie

AURORA, Ohio — From a police shootout to a boat chase, the Aurora Shores neighborhood kept the action going last weekend, as crews were filming the new movie "Drifter" starring Kate Beckinsale and Dermot Mulroney.

The movie is directed by Randall Emmett, who produced "The Irishman," directed the upcoming John Travolta film "The Gentleman Thief," and also appeared on "Vanderpump Rules."

"It's about a cop and a drifter who somehow gets himself arrested in a smaller town, ends up in the jail, who is going to be an informant, FBI witness," Emmett told News 5. "It's a really fun, nonstop action movie."

News 5 Director Randall "Ives" Emmett, left, told News 5 he stumbled on Aurora Shores while shooting another movie, Conspiracy of Thieves, and was looking for a place to waterski. After meeting with several people in the neighborhood and going waterskiing with them, he said he fell in love with the location.

"We're moving fast on this — it's an action film," actor Bill Sage added.

Other shooting locations for the film have included nearby Solon and Orange Village.

Resident Michelle Tyszka explained that many in the community received letters in the mail about the filming, but didn't initially think much of it.

"We all thought it was going to be a high school production or something — and then we find out Kate Beckinsale and Dermot Mulroney are starring in the movie," Tyszka said. "There was shooting, people falling off boats, a dead man floating in the water. So cool it was right in our backyard."

Laura DiSanto Laura DiSanto, who rented out her home for the movie, poses with actor Dermot Mulroney.

Tim Tomkovicz and Laura DiSanto rented out their home for the production, giving them a front-row seat to the filmmaking process.

"It's great to watch to see how movies are made," DiSanto said. "You don't realize how much equipment is here. They all work well together. They all complement each other. It's fascinating."

Laura DiSanto Kate Beckinsale, left, poses with homeowner Laura DiSanto during a break while shooting "Drifter."

Film highlights role Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit Program plays

Ohio's Motion Picture Tax Credit Program has been the subject of scrutiny over the past few years.

In 2023, lawmakers attempted to raise the program's annual cap from $40 million to $75 million to draw more productions to the state.

The Ohio Senate ultimately set the cap at $50 million.

Megan Glazen A shootout takes place at the Aurora Shores Boat Ramp for the movie "Drifter."

In 2025, Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a budget provision that would have ended the film and theater production tax credit in 2027.

An application from the Ohio Department of Development shows "Drifter" planning to spend 193 days of production in Ohio, including 26 shoot days. It also estimates a movie budget of $17 million, with a tax credit estimated at $5.1 million.

"By far, Ohio is the best," Emmett said. "It's the best how the law was written, how they made it super film-friendly, how the community is super film-friendly."

Emmett credited Ohio's local film infrastructure and available crews behind the scenes as a major draw compared to other states.

Laura DiSanto Dermot Mulroney carries Kate Beckinsale while shooting a scene for "Drifter."

"It's kind of a secret," Emmett said. "It's going to get out soon enough — then there's going to be too many movies here, but it really is a gift to work with a crew of this level in a city like Cleveland. A lot of other cities don't have this level of support. Mississippi is a great place to shoot and a great rebate, but you have to bring everybody in. Whereas Cleveland, out of 115 people, I maybe brought in five or six crew members. That's it."

"Drifter" is expected to be released next spring.

Clay LePard is the Ashtabula, Geauga and Portage counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @ClayLePard, on Facebook ClayLePardTV or email him at Clay.LePard@wews.com.