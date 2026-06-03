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Chemical reaction at Akron Water Plant sends 3 to hospital; shelter in place issued

City says water is safe to consume
Water faucet
Tom Livingston
Water faucet
Posted

The City of Akron's water plant is temporarily closed Wednesday after a chemical reaction occurred, according to the city.

Around 2 p.m., a delivery of chemical alum was mistakenly added to two tanks of sodium hypochlorite, also known as bleach, at the water plant located in Franklin Township, the city said.

The mistake caused a chemical reaction that produced chlorine gas, the city said.

As a result of the chemical reaction, two water plant employees and the truck driver delivering the alum were transported to a nearby hospital, the city said.

Out of caution, the Portage County Hazardous Materials Team issued a shelter in place for residents and businesses within a half-mile of the water plant, the city said.

The water plant was evacuated and is temporarily closed as first responders work to clear the gas, the city said.

According to the city, the water currently circulating in Akron was not impacted by the chemical reaction and is safe to consume.

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