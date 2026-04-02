Mother arrested after 2nd grader brings handgun to school

A 34-year-old woman has been charged with a misdemeanor after her 8-year-old son, a second-grader at Longcoy Elementary School in Kent, brought a loaded 9mm handgun to school.

According to Kent Police Lt. Mike Lewis, staff members at the school called the department around 12:30 p.m. Thursday after a student told a teacher they saw a gun tucked in the 8-year-old's waistband while at recess. Staff members "took immediate action and located the handgun inside of a bookbag."

Lewis said police learned that the child had easy access to the gun at home and intentionally brought it with him, but the reason for doing so is unknown.

The child's mother has been charged with endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor.

"Kent Police are grateful to the young student who was brave enough to tell a teacher what they had seen, and proud of Longcoy Elementary staff for their quick thinking and swift action. Parents are reminded to safely secure all weapons and ammunition, and encourage kids that if they 'See something, say something,'" Lewis said.