Setback for ODOT project in Streetsboro

STREETSBORO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation's major construction project in Streetsboro was met with a setback recently.

Last month, ODOT said the construction project at State Route 14 and State Route 43 was inspected. That's when inspectors found cracks in the freshly poured concrete along the intersection.

ODOT has not said what caused the cracks. The project's contractor immediately went in and ripped up the concrete. In the weeks since, crews have been pouring concrete that meets the state's specifications.

ODOT Spokesperson Ray Marsch said it's up to the contractor to provide material that meets the state's standards and specifications.

Despite this setback, Marsch said the project is still on track.

"This is done at no additional cost to the state," he said. "It is up to the contractor to provide that and meet our standards and specifications. Although we've had delays with this concrete and weather delays, we are still on schedule."

Marsch said crews hope to have this phase of the project done by the initial mid-July estimate.

The $6.1 million project is set to replace roughly ten lanes along Route 14 and Route 43. At the end of the project, Route 14 from the intersection of 43 to the Ohio Turnpike will have new pavement. Route 43 from Market Square Drive to Twin Lakes will have new pavement as well.

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ODOT said it's been 20 years since the pavement on either road was replaced. The department said the project is expected to be finished by late December.

For now, ODOT wants to remind drivers about left-hand turns at the intersection. Right now, the only permitted left-hand turn is for drivers heading north on State Route 43 and turning left on Route 14 west.