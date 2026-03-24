Major Streetsboro construction project set to begin Friday

STREETSBORO, Ohio — Work at the intersection of State Route 14 and State Route 43 in Streetsboro is set to begin Friday.

At 6 p.m., drivers will start to see the intersection, along with other nearby roads, close.

At that time, the intersection of State Route 14 and State Route 43 will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Drivers will not be able to make a left-hand turn at this intersection. The only exception is if you're headed north on State Route 43 and want to turn left onto State Route 14 or State Route 303.

This closure will allow crews to begin to completely replace the pavement along both roads.

Also, Ranch Road at State Route 303 is closing on Friday.

Crews will be installing a traffic signal at this intersection to improve traffic flow.

Construction work should last until the end of the year for this $6.1 million project. While these improvements are needed, it's sure to cause some headaches for drivers, so ODOT said planning ahead is important.

"Leave a little bit early," Ray Marsh, a spokesperson with ODOT District Four, said. "Know your detour route. Always the first couple of days are the worst, and then traffic kinda gets its flow. You really just gotta plan ahead, know your detoured route to get around. At the end of the day, this is set to improve the roadways within the City of Streetsboro."

The official detours are as follows:



For drivers wanting to make a left-hand turn at the intersection of State Route 14 and State Route 43, you'll need to take Market Square Drive onto State Route 43 or State Route 14.

If you normally use Ranch Road at State Route 303, you'll need to take Superior Avenue to State Route 14 instead.

Another detour option comes from the Mayor of Streetsboro. When News 5 spoke to him about the work earlier this year, he suggested taking the Ohio Turnpike.

Getting on the turnpike in Shalersville and then exiting at Streetsboro will help you avoid the entire project.