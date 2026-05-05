Kent State marks 56 years since deadly shooting

On Monday, Kent State University marked 56 years since a deadly shooting took place on campus.

In 1970, the Ohio National Guard opened fire on anti-war protesters, killing four students and injuring nine others.

Monday's commemoration included the ringing of the Victory Bell and a moment of silence.

The brother of Jeff Miller, one of the victims in the shooting, said there's reason to hope that the voice of the people will continue to ring as loud as the Victory Bell.

"You see all the things that don't really seem to count you know, a lot of people in our position say it's hopeless to just demonstrate," Russell Miller said. "But, demonstrations fixed Vietnam a little bit, they do have an impact."

Commemorations for the anniversary began Friday, with the theme "The Power of our Voices."