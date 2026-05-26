Woman brought to tears by delaying medical care, experiencing facility fees

STREETSBORO, Ohio — It’s a shock to many patients in Northeast Ohio when you get your medical bills, and facility fees are added on top of the care you receive. A woman contacted the News 5 Investigators wanting to help warn you after her experiences with these fees.

For Carmen Carter from Streetsboro, the pain in her spine, back, and legs is too much.

"It’s unbearable sometimes,” she said while wiping away tears.

“I can see it can be tough, huh?” we asked.

“Yeah, very much so,” Carter replied.

THE QUICK DOCTOR VISIT

She told us she recently went to an appointment at UH, had a 10-minute conversation with her doctor and left. She said she got a bill for $220 in facility fees that UH described as for the room and the equipment.

“Did you use any of that equipment in the room?” we asked.

“Not at all,” said Carter.

"Did (the doctor) examine you as far as touching your hands, moving your limbs or anything?” we inquired.

“Not at all,” she told us.

WHAT STATES HAVE BEEN DOING ABOUT FACILITY FEES

News 5 Investigators have been reporting on your facility fee problems for a while now, with experts telling us governments are aware of the fees.

"In some cases, states are aiming to just make sure consumers are aware that these facility fees may be billed, and it goes all the way to prohibiting facility fees,” said Maureen Hensley-Quinn from the National Academy for State Health Policy, which works with state legislators nationwide.

A study in March of this year from Georgetown University showed that nine states have banned facility fees for some procedures.

In 2024, Ohio passed a law prohibiting facility fees for telehealth services when consulting with a doctor via a screen and never stepping foot in a facility.

CONFUSING FEE POLICY

Carter told us it’s confusing because she can see a doctor at a UH facility in Streetsboro, and there’s no facility fee. Then, turn around and see the same doctor at Ahuja Medical Center, again, the same kind of care, but a facility fee is tacked on. She says it’s not fair.

"Because there’s nothing in MyChart when I go to schedule these appointments that tells me that I’m going to have these additional charges,” said Carter. She added she wants upfront, all-in costs.

We wanted to ask UH about its facility fees, which buildings have them, what they cover and so forth, but it wouldn’t sit down for an interview, only saying in an email that it will reach out to Carter about the charges and her questions.

"I’m asking the schedulers about facility fees, and they have no clue,” said Carter about her recent inquiries about the fees.

“They don’t even know?” we asked.

“They don’t know,” she told us.

Carter said she wanted to make sure you know to ask about your bills, challenge facility fee charges, and be persistent in getting answers.

"People don’t know. And if I’m not paying attention, I wouldn’t know,” said Carter.

As her pain persists, Carter looks to the affirmation wall in her home full of inspiring messages, including the word "simplicity," that she hopes will inspire UH and other medical systems about their facility fees.

"Full disclosure. Not anything people can’t see,” said Carter. “Keep it simple so we can make decisions based on our lifestyle, our abilities to pay.”

