Guido's in Ravenna to celebrate 60 years with block party

RAVENNA, Ohio — To commemorate 60 years in business, Guido's is shutting down a stretch of West Main Street in Ravenna's Public Square for a block party featuring 100 classic cars, a dunk tank and more on Sunday, July 19.

The event runs from noon to 8 p.m.

"We're shutting down the road — we just want to throw a party," co-manager Mindy Leonard, the granddaughter of founder Guido Cipriano, said. Leonard is one of three third-generation cousins running the restaurant.

A car show is set to include 100 classic and showstopper cars, and a contest will take place for the best car from 1966, the year Guido's was founded. In addition to the car show, the event will feature a dunk tank, cornhole, bounce houses, an obstacle course, and face painting.

Vince Coia, a Ravenna Township trustee, said the milestone reflects something bigger than just a restaurant anniversary.

"It's great to see a small business succeed," Coia said.

That legacy stretches back decades for longtime customers like Joe Mazzola.

News 5 Co-manager Scott Hutchinson shows some some of the family and friends photos that adorn the wall of Guido's.

"I can remember in high school, he used to have a shop on the corner, and we used to get 50-cent pizza," Mazzola, who is helping organize the car show, said. "It was a big draw back then, and it's a big draw today."

Harold Wise, who drives up from Suffield for a meal, summed up the appeal simply.

"My wife always likes the fish, and I love the pizza," Wise said.

"I feel it's going to take me back to my childhood, back when we had the balloon fair downtown, and it used to be jam-packed, and you were excited to come through," co-manager Melissa Long said. "I'm hoping that's the vibe and turnout we get."

Scott Hutchinson, another third-generation cousin involved in running Guido's, estimates that over the years, more than 100 relatives have worked at the restaurant and catering company. Out of the 80 current employees, he said about 20 are relatives.

Clay LePard is the Ashtabula, Geauga and Portage counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @ClayLePard, on Facebook ClayLePardTV or email him at Clay.LePard@wews.com.