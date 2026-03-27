BE PREPARED: Streetsboro roadworks means *one lane* of traffic each direction at SR 43 & SR 14

STREETSBORO, Ohio — Work at the intersection of State Route 14 and State Route 43 in Streetsboro is set to begin, which means drivers will see the popular roadways down to a single lane of traffic in each direction.

Drivers will not be able to make a left-hand turn at this intersection. The only exception is if you're headed north on State Route 43 and want to turn left onto State Route 14 or State Route 303.

News The red shows the stretch of roadway that is slated to be repaved as part of the project

This closure will allow crews to begin to completely replace the pavement along both roads.

Also, Ranch Road at State Route 303 is closing as well. Crews will be installing a traffic signal at this intersection to improve traffic flow.

"It's going to be a mess," Mayor Glenn Broska told News 5 back in January. "There's no two ways about it. There's too many cars a day. I’ve come out publicly and said if you’re coming from Ravenna, you’re probably better off going up 44 and getting on the turnpike and skipping us completely for nine months."

Jim Miller lives about a mile from the intersection.

"It’s going to be a little bit of a pain – in whatever anatomical part you want it to be in," Miller said. "There’s actually very few ways to get around it."

News 5 This popular intersection is set to undergo night time road work, with its first repaving in 20 years.

Over at Sammy’s Food Mart on State Route 43, the work is needed since dodging potholes can sometimes feel like a game.

"We try to dodge them when driving, but can’t really dodge," Ashley Hayes said.

Hayes hopes the long lines will give the store a second look from drivers.

"Occasionally, whenever it's busy, people will come in and stop," Hayes said.

At Leander’s Barbershop II, Chris Hudson has a front-row seat to the intersection. He is already planning to use neighboring parking lots for himself and customers to get in and out.

"Definitely see a lot of crazy stuff on 14," Hudson said. "In the past 15 years, definitely. A couple (of) accidents, people crossing streets and playing frogger out there. That’s 14 for you. I’m just hoping for the best. Just hoping for the best. That’s all you can do really."

The work follows the opening of the new City Hall in January.

Check out that story here:

Here's how the Streetsboro you've known is about to change

Construction work should last until the end of the year for this $6.1 million project. While these improvements are needed, it's sure to cause some headaches for drivers, so ODOT said planning ahead is important.

"Leave a little bit early," Ray Marsh, a spokesperson with ODOT District Four, said. "Know your detour route. Always the first couple of days are the worst, and then traffic kinda gets its flow. You really just gotta plan ahead, know your detoured route to get around. At the end of the day, this is set to improve the roadways within the City of Streetsboro."

The official detours are as follows:



For drivers wanting to make a left-hand turn at the intersection of State Route 14 and State Route 43, you'll need to take Market Square Drive onto State Route 43 or State Route 14.

If you normally use Ranch Road at State Route 303, you'll need to take Superior Avenue to State Route 14 instead.

Once both projects are complete, Broska previously said the transformation will be dramatic.

"This whole center of town will basically be brand new," Broska said.

The project is expected to wrap up at the end of the year, with the next 100 days anticipated to be the most difficult.

Clay LePard is the Ashtabula, Geauga and Portage counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @ClayLePard, on Facebook ClayLePardTV or email him at Clay.LePard@wews.com.