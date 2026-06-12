Dive team recovers body of 15-year-old who jumped in Aurora quarry

The Portage County Water Rescue Team responded to a quarry in Aurora on Thursday afternoon after a 15-year-old male from Bedford Heights went underwater and didn't resurface.

It happened in the 300 block of Treat Road just after 4 p.m.

PCWRT Commander Scott Simmons said two juveniles jumped off a rock cliff into the water, and while swimming back, the 15-year-old began to struggle. The other juvenile made it to shore, grabbed a nearby couch cushion and threw it in the water towards the teen. The cushion didn't float, and the teen went under.

The rescue team arrived around 4:25 p.m. and began searching. The teen's body was found around 6:15 p.m. by divers using a hand-held sonar unit in around 10 feet of water about 25 yards from shore.

The Portage County Coroner's Office is handling the death investigation.

The teen's name has not been released.