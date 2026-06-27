Kent Blossom Music Festival returns for 58th season with concerts across Northeast Ohio

KENT, Ohio — The Kent Blossom Music Festival is back for its 58th season, bringing young musicians from around the world to Northeast Ohio for more than a month of concerts, coaching and collaboration.

The festival, which runs from June 21 through July 26, is a partnership between Kent State University and The Cleveland Orchestra. Organizers say it is the only program of its kind connecting a major American orchestra with a public university.

This summer, 42 young musicians from prestigious music schools around the world will study and perform with members of The Cleveland Orchestra, faculty from Kent State’s Glauser School of Music and internationally recognized guest artists.

The festival includes four faculty concerts, 10 Young Artist concerts at venues throughout Northeast Ohio and performances by the Kent Blossom Chamber Orchestra.

Organizers say the program continues to show strong interest among young musicians in classical music.

Faculty Concert Series performances will be held at Ludwig Recital Hall at Kent State University.

Faculty Concert Series dates

June 24 at 7 p.m.: Paul Huang, violin, and Amy Yang, piano

July 1 at 7 p.m.: Quintet of the Americas

July 8 at 7 p.m.: Benny Kim, violin; Pierre Lapointe, viola; Brook Speltz, cello; and Benjamin Hochman, piano

July 15 at 7 p.m.: The Blossom Quartet, featuring members of The Cleveland Orchestra: Stephen Tavani, Yun-Ting Lee, William Bender and Dane Johansen, with guest pianist Orion Weiss. The concert will also feature Genevieve Smelser, Gareth Zehngut and Charles Paul.

Young Artist Concert Series dates

The Young Artist Concert Series will take place during the weekends of July 2-5 and July 17-19 at venues including Hudson Library & Historical Society, Laurel Lake Retirement Community in Hudson and Ludwig Recital Hall in Kent.

Season finale

The season ends with a concert at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls on Saturday, July 25. The Kent Blossom Chamber Orchestra will perform at 6 p.m., followed by a side-by-side concert with The Cleveland Orchestra at 7 p.m.

Tickets and subscriptions for the Faculty Concert Series are available now. Special pricing is available for college students, seniors and adults. Anyone 18 and younger can attend the Faculty Concert Series for free. For more information or to get tickets, click HERE.

