Northeast Ohio counties under Flood Warnings

CLEVELAND — Flood Warnings have been put in place for a large portion of News 5's viewing area.
The following counties are under this warning:
- Cuyahoga
- Geauga
- Lake
- Medina
- Portage
- Summit
- Erie
- Holmes
- Huron
- Lorain
- Portage
- Richland
- Stark
- Wayne
Check the timing for your county here.
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- Tens of thousands without power
- Tornado confirmed from last night's storms
- Visible damage to Downtown buildings
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