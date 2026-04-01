Northeast Ohio counties under Flood Warnings

CLEVELAND — Flood Warnings have been put in place for a large portion of News 5's viewing area.

The following counties are under this warning:



Cuyahoga

Geauga

Lake

Medina

Portage

Summit

Erie

Holmes

Huron

Lorain

Portage

Richland

Stark

Wayne

Check the timing for your county here.

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