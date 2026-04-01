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Northeast Ohio counties under Flood Warnings

Flood Warnings have been put in place for the majority of News 5's viewing area following Tuesday's severe storms.
Northeast Ohio counties under Flood Warnings
Berea flooding
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CLEVELAND — Flood Warnings have been put in place for a large portion of News 5's viewing area.

The following counties are under this warning:

  • Cuyahoga
  • Geauga
  • Lake
  • Medina
  • Portage
  • Summit
  • Erie
  • Holmes
  • Huron
  • Lorain
  • Portage
  • Richland
  • Stark
  • Wayne

Check the timing for your county here.

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